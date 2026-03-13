iShares Large Cap Deep Quarterly Laddered ETF (BATS:IVVB) Trading Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

iShares Large Cap Deep Quarterly Laddered ETF (BATS:IVVB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.93 and last traded at $33.00. 2,282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 15,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

iShares Large Cap Deep Quarterly Laddered ETF Trading Down 0.4%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Get iShares Large Cap Deep Quarterly Laddered ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Large Cap Deep Quarterly Laddered ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Large Cap Deep Quarterly Laddered ETF (BATS:IVVB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,416 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 5.06% of iShares Large Cap Deep Quarterly Laddered ETF worth $11,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Large Cap Deep Quarterly Laddered ETF Company Profile

The iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (IVVB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a downside hedge against declines occurring in the range of 5-20%, during a calendar quarter. The actively managed fund holds a bundle of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF flex options. IVVB was launched on Jun 28, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Large Cap Deep Quarterly Laddered ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Large Cap Deep Quarterly Laddered ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.