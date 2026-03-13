Radiopharm Theranostics Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:RADX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:RADX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 27,297 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the February 12th total of 52,048 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,595 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,595 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RADX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Radiopharm Theranostics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Radiopharm Theranostics to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Radiopharm Theranostics in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Radiopharm Theranostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

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Radiopharm Theranostics Price Performance

Shares of RADX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,950. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35. Radiopharm Theranostics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $16.25.

Radiopharm Theranostics (NASDAQ:RADX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radiopharm Theranostics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RADX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radiopharm Theranostics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Radiopharm Theranostics in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Radiopharm Theranostics in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Radiopharm Theranostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

About Radiopharm Theranostics

(Get Free Report)

Radiopharm Theranostics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic imaging and targeted radiotherapeutic applications. By harnessing the unique properties of radioisotopes, the company aims to improve the precision of disease detection and deliver therapeutic payloads directly to diseased tissues, particularly in oncology.

The company’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a pipeline of radioligand therapies and companion diagnostic agents designed to address a variety of tumor types.

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