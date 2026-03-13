PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) Short Interest Down 47.4% in February

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 103,035 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the February 12th total of 195,893 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,678 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,678 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PodcastOne

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in PodcastOne in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in PodcastOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PodcastOne in the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in PodcastOne by 267.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 30,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PodcastOne during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

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PodcastOne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PODC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 26,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,034. PodcastOne has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.20 million, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PodcastOne ( NASDAQ:PODC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. PodcastOne had a negative return on equity of 24.78% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.The firm had revenue of $15.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PodcastOne will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PODC shares. Zacks Research raised PodcastOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PodcastOne in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PodcastOne currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PODC

PodcastOne Company Profile

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PodcastOne is a leading digital audio network specializing in the development, production and distribution of original podcast programming. The company offers a diverse slate of exclusive shows spanning genres such as entertainment, sports, business, politics and lifestyle. Its content lineup features long-form interviews, narrative series and personality-driven talk formats designed to engage listeners across North America and beyond.

The company’s revenue model centers on advertising and branded content solutions.

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