JPMorgan International Value ETF (NASDAQ:JIVE) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2026

JPMorgan International Value ETF (NASDAQ:JIVEGet Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.37 and last traded at $86.21. Approximately 258,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 347,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.98.

JPMorgan International Value ETF Stock Down 1.0%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.31. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -759.64 and a beta of 0.41.

JPMorgan International Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.8328 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan International Value ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 227.0%. JPMorgan International Value ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,081.82%.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan International Value ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,142,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $924,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan International Value ETF by 20,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan International Value ETF

(Get Free Report)

Jive Software, Inc is engaged in providing software sales and services. The Company’s products are sold on a subscription basis, deployable in on-premise, hosted and cloud instances and used for internal or external communities. Its traditional enterprise software product offerings are based on the Jive platform (the Jive Platform), which is a communication and collaboration hub. It sells its Jive Platform across two communities: internally for employees within the enterprise and externally for customers and partners outside the enterprise.

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