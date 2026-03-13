JPMorgan International Value ETF (NASDAQ:JIVE) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

JPMorgan International Value ETF (NASDAQ:JIVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.37 and last traded at $86.21. Approximately 258,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 347,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.98.
JPMorgan International Value ETF Stock Down 1.0%
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.31. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -759.64 and a beta of 0.41.
JPMorgan International Value ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.8328 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan International Value ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 227.0%. JPMorgan International Value ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,081.82%.
Institutional Trading of JPMorgan International Value ETF
About JPMorgan International Value ETF
Jive Software, Inc is engaged in providing software sales and services. The Company’s products are sold on a subscription basis, deployable in on-premise, hosted and cloud instances and used for internal or external communities. Its traditional enterprise software product offerings are based on the Jive platform (the Jive Platform), which is a communication and collaboration hub. It sells its Jive Platform across two communities: internally for employees within the enterprise and externally for customers and partners outside the enterprise.
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