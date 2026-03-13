JPMorgan International Value ETF (NASDAQ:JIVE) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

JPMorgan International Value ETF (NASDAQ:JIVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.37 and last traded at $86.21. Approximately 258,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 347,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.98.

JPMorgan International Value ETF Stock Down 1.0%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.31. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -759.64 and a beta of 0.41.

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JPMorgan International Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.8328 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan International Value ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 227.0%. JPMorgan International Value ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,081.82%.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan International Value ETF

About JPMorgan International Value ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,142,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $924,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan International Value ETF by 20,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

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Jive Software, Inc is engaged in providing software sales and services. The Company’s products are sold on a subscription basis, deployable in on-premise, hosted and cloud instances and used for internal or external communities. Its traditional enterprise software product offerings are based on the Jive platform (the Jive Platform), which is a communication and collaboration hub. It sells its Jive Platform across two communities: internally for employees within the enterprise and externally for customers and partners outside the enterprise.

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