Visionary (NASDAQ:GV) Trading Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.5443 and last traded at $0.5466. 118,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 95,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5570.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Visionary in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Visionary Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Visionary

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Visionary stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 145,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. DRW Securities LLC owned about 2.60% of Visionary at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Visionary Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visionary Holdings Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance.

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