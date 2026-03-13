Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) Director Michelle Mcmurry-Heath Sells 12,000 Shares

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS – Get Free Report) Director Michelle Mcmurry-Heath sold 12,000 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $105,480.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,523.63. This represents a 21.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bioventus Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BVS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 286,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Bioventus Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $716.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.78.

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Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Bioventus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter. Bioventus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BVS shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Bioventus from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Bioventus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Bioventus from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bioventus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BVS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Bioventus by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 288,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Bioventus by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Bioventus by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 28.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioventus Company Profile

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Bioventus, headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, is a global medical device company specializing in orthobiologic solutions aimed at accelerating healing and improving patient outcomes in musculoskeletal conditions. The company develops and commercializes a portfolio of non?surgical therapies designed to address bone healing, osteoarthritis pain management and soft tissue repair. Its flagship EXOGEN® Ultrasound Bone Healing System utilizes low?intensity pulsed ultrasound technology to stimulate bone growth and has been widely used in the management of delayed fractures and nonunions.

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