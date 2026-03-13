Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Director Sells $382,774.46 in Stock

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) Director Brian Shirley sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total transaction of $382,774.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,100.96. The trade was a 18.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ AEIS traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $302.02. 342,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,341. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.60. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $350.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 79.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.35.

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Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $489.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.12 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 8.25%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.190 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Energy Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $3,464,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 273,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,304,000 after buying an additional 122,094 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 344,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,639,000 after buying an additional 165,655 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,003,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,665,000 after buying an additional 16,607 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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