ADENTRA Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) executives said the company delivered “steady results” in 2025 despite a “relatively muted” North American construction environment, emphasizing margin discipline, cost actions, and cash generation as key drivers. Management also pointed to stabilization in pricing conditions after deflation across several product categories, which removed a headwind during the year.

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Full-year 2025 performance and capital returns

President and CEO Rob Brown said ADENTRA’s focus remained on “the things we can control,” including operating excellence and strong cash generation, as residential activity continued to face affordability-related headwinds tied to mortgage rates and limited housing inventory.

For the year, Brown said sales increased to, upcompared with 2024, while. ADENTRA generated, which Brown said supported balance sheet improvement and shareholder returns.

Brown said the company bought back 3.5% of its outstanding shares and returned CAD 29.5 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. ADENTRA finished the year at 2.2x net debt to EBITDA, which management said positions the business for future growth opportunities.

Fourth-quarter results: lower volumes, stronger profitability

Vice President and CFO Faiz Karmally said fourth-quarter sales were $517.5 million, down 2.5% year-over-year, driven primarily by lower volumes and partially offset by improved product pricing.

U.S. Q4 sales: $477.9 million, down 2.4%, reflecting a 4.7% volume decline partially offset by a 2.2% increase in product prices.

$477.9 million, down 2.4%, reflecting a 4.7% volume decline partially offset by a 2.2% increase in product prices. Canada Q4 sales: CAD 55.2 million, down 3.3%, primarily due to lower volumes with modest pricing improvements.

Gross margin in the quarter was $114.4 million, representing 22.1% of sales, up from 21.7% in the prior-year quarter. Karmally attributed the improvement to procurement discipline and pricing strategy. During the Q&A, management noted that the fourth quarter typically includes a full-year “true-up” on vendor rebates, which provided a tailwind to margin; management suggested a normalized gross margin level would be in the “mid 21s%,” with Q4 often higher due to the rebate true-up.

Operating expenses were $94.7 million, essentially flat year-over-year. Karmally said a slight increase from higher leased premises costs was largely offset by a favorable adjustment tied to contingent consideration from the Woolf Distributing acquisition. Adjusted EBITDA was $43.7 million, up 3.7% year-over-year.

Reported net income was $32.1 million, or $1.32 per share, compared with $8.4 million in the prior-year quarter. Karmally said the increase was primarily driven by lower finance expense “relating primarily to foreign exchange gains” and the recognition of deferred tax assets tied to an internal restructuring completed in the fourth quarter. On an adjusted basis, the company reported adjusted EPS of CAD 0.67, up from CAD 0.51 in Q4 2024.

Cash flow, working capital, and leverage

ADENTRA generated CAD 99.6 million of operating cash flow in the fourth quarter. Karmally said that included CAD 41.9 million before working capital changes and an additional CAD 57.8 million from working capital reductions, reflecting seasonal inventory normalization in the second half of the year during the slower winter construction period.

Management reiterated that leverage ended the year at 2.2x net debt to EBITDA, which Karmally described as well within the company’s target range and supportive of financial flexibility.

On working capital expectations for 2026, Karmally said investors should expect the typical pattern where December is a low point, with inventory building through the first half of the year ahead of spring and summer demand and then unwinding in the back half if sales remain muted. In a slower environment, he said ADENTRA would not expect a significant full-year investment in inventory, which could again support debt paydown.

Strategic initiatives: sourcing, digital, and integration

Brown highlighted the scale of ADENTRA’s distribution platform, noting the company operates 81 distribution facilities across North America, connecting more than 2,500 suppliers with over 60,000 customers.

He said the company’s sourcing network now spans more than 30 countries, which management framed as an advantage in managing trade dynamics. Brown also pointed to the recovery of $25.5 million of trade duties, including interest, following a successful outcome in a U.S. Department of Commerce trade case related to hardwood plywood products from Vietnam.

On digital initiatives, Brown said ADENTRA’s digital sales platform supports more than 20% of annual sales by providing customers with 24-hour inventory access and automated quoting tools. In the Q&A, management said the trend in digital penetration has been upward month-over-month and quarter-over-quarter.

Acquisition-driven growth remains central to ADENTRA’s strategy, according to Brown. He said the company continued integrating Woolf Distributing, acquired in 2024, which contributed $159 million in revenue during 2025 and expanded ADENTRA’s presence in the U.S. Midwest while increasing exposure to specialty outdoor living products and the pro dealer channel.

2026 outlook: cautious near term, longer-term housing support

Looking to 2026, Brown said ADENTRA is taking a “measured caution” approach as elevated U.S. mortgage rates and limited housing inventory continue to pressure affordability, while geopolitical tensions and evolving trade policies add uncertainty. For the first two months of the year, management said sales were down approximately 2% versus the same period in 2025, partly due to unfavorable winter weather. In response to an analyst question, management characterized the decline as driven “more [by] volume than price,” and said it had not seen a meaningful pullback in pricing.

Brown said longer-term housing fundamentals remain intact, citing structural housing undersupply in North America, favorable demographic trends, and an aging housing stock. Management also said ADENTRA expects to remain active in pursuing acquisitions, noting an active pipeline and improved balance sheet capacity following leverage reduction after the Woolf transaction.

About ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN)

Adentra Inc is a distributor of architectural products to fabricators, home centers and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets. The company operates a network in North America of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada.

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