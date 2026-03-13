Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) EVP Sells $292,647.60 in Stock

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) EVP Parham Javaheri sold 11,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $292,647.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 315,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,339,530.50. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Life Time Group stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.32. 4,233,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,013. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15.

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Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 12.51%.The firm had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Life Time Group News

Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY2026 guidance — Life Time issued EPS guidance of $1.610–$1.640 (consensus ~ $1.47) and revenue guidance around $3.3B (vs. consensus ~ $3.2B). The upside to estimates materially improves near?term earnings visibility and underpins the bullish analyst reaction.

Company raised FY2026 guidance — Life Time issued EPS guidance of $1.610–$1.640 (consensus ~ $1.47) and revenue guidance around $3.3B (vs. consensus ~ $3.2B). The upside to estimates materially improves near?term earnings visibility and underpins the bullish analyst reaction. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp/KeyBanc actions — KeyCorp upgraded LTH to a “strong?buy” / set an overweight $40 target (large upside vs. today’s price) and KeyBanc initiated coverage with an overweight. These moves headline fresh institutional interest and higher street targets. Read More.

KeyCorp/KeyBanc actions — KeyCorp upgraded LTH to a “strong?buy” / set an overweight $40 target (large upside vs. today’s price) and KeyBanc initiated coverage with an overweight. These moves headline fresh institutional interest and higher street targets. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies and Wells Fargo began coverage — Jefferies started research coverage and Wells Fargo initiated with overweight recommendations, adding more buy?side voices and liquidity into the name. Read More. · Read More.

Jefferies and Wells Fargo began coverage — Jefferies started research coverage and Wells Fargo initiated with overweight recommendations, adding more buy?side voices and liquidity into the name. Read More. · Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Executive compensation disclosed — A DEF14A filing and related reports estimate CEO Bahram Akradi’s 2025 compensation at roughly $15.2M (small increase year?over?year). This is standard disclosure; not a near?term market mover by itself. Read More.

Executive compensation disclosed — A DEF14A filing and related reports estimate CEO Bahram Akradi’s 2025 compensation at roughly $15.2M (small increase year?over?year). This is standard disclosure; not a near?term market mover by itself. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large insider and institutional selling flagged — Reporting shows substantial insider sales and several large institutional reductions in Q4/2025 (notable position cuts by T. Rowe, Macquarie, D.E. Shaw, FMR, Citadel). Heavy insider sales and fund trimming increase perception of near?term supply risk and can cap upside. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Life Time Group this week:

A number of research firms have commented on LTH. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Life Time Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Life Time Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Life Time Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

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Life Time Group (NYSE: LTH) is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company’s core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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