Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Earnings Results

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $87.75 million during the quarter. Universal Electronics updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.450-0.650 EPS.

Universal Electronics Price Performance

Shares of UEIC stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 201,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,908. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.38. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94.

Institutional Trading of Universal Electronics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Kent Lake PR LLC grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 17.2% during the second quarter. Kent Lake PR LLC now owns 1,260,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 185,014 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 23.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 875,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 164,617 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 10.9% in the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 78,727 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 455,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 164,379 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 240,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 73,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UEIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.75.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) is a leading provider of sensing and control technologies for the smart home and consumer electronics markets. The company specializes in design, development and manufacturing of remote control devices, wireless connectivity modules and integrated sensing solutions. Its core expertise lies in infrared (IR) and radio frequency (RF) remote controls, voice-enabled control devices and universal remotes that allow consumers to manage multiple home entertainment and automation systems through a single interface.

In addition to traditional remote control products, Universal Electronics has expanded its portfolio to include Internet of Things (IoT) gateways, home-automation hubs and cloud-based management platforms.

Further Reading

