FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in FirstService stock on February 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

FirstService Stock Down 2.3%

NASDAQ FSV traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FirstService Corporation has a twelve month low of $139.60 and a twelve month high of $209.66.

FirstService Increases Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstService

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstService by 12.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in FirstService by 26.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 12.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,231,000 after buying an additional 46,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,169,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 144,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,551,000 after buying an additional 44,272 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSV shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.67.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, founded in 1989 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is a leading provider of property services in North America. The company operates through two principal segments—FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands—offering a broad range of services to residential, commercial and homeowner association clients.

FirstService Residential delivers community management, financial oversight and consulting services to thousands of residential communities across the United States and Canada.

