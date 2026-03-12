Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Up 1.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $186.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as high as $155.00 and last traded at $153.53. Approximately 25,990,067 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 21,392,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.58.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on XOM. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho set a $140.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $339,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 18,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,955.28. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,380 shares of company stock worth $2,227,734. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.07. The company has a market capitalization of $639.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 61.58%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

