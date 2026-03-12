Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) recently:

3/5/2026 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $2.00 to $4.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2026 – Iovance Biotherapeutics was upgraded by Citizens Jmp from “market perform” to “market outperform”. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2026 – Iovance Biotherapeutics was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

2/25/2026 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Iovance Biotherapeutics was upgraded by Citizens Jmp from “market perform” to “outperform”. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of tumor?infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s lead product candidate, lifileucel (formerly LN?144), is an autologous TIL therapy in late?stage clinical development for patients with advanced melanoma. Iovance’s pipeline also includes next?generation TIL programs such as LN?145 for cervical and other human papillomavirus (HPV)?related cancers, as well as exploratory studies in head and neck, non?small cell lung, gastric and other solid tumor indications.

Iovance’s TIL platform harnesses a patient’s own immune system by isolating, expanding and reinfusing tumor?reactive lymphocytes.

