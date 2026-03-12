Allspring Special Large Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ASLV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allspring Special Large Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ASLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,009 shares, an increase of 1,002.6% from the February 12th total of 545 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,138 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 36,138 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Allspring Special Large Value ETF Stock Down 1.8%

ASLV stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.74. 1,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.93. Allspring Special Large Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $30.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Special Large Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASLV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Allspring Special Large Value ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,178,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,470 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Allspring Special Large Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,592,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allspring Special Large Value ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Allspring Special Large Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000.

About Allspring Special Large Value ETF

Allspring Exchange-Traded Funds Trust – Allspring Special Large Value ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Allspring Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Allspring Global Investments, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of the Russell 1000 Index. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

