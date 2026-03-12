Senestech (NASDAQ:SNES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Senestech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05), FiscalAI reports. Senestech had a negative net margin of 253.54% and a negative return on equity of 98.35%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million.

Senestech Trading Up 9.7%

Shares of Senestech stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.26. 167,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.15. Senestech has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.75 and a quick ratio of 14.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Senestech in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Insider Buying and Selling at Senestech

In other news, major shareholder Glenbrook Capital Management acquired 34,613 shares of Senestech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $83,071.20. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 704,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,106.40. The trade was a 5.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 173,954 shares of company stock valued at $367,303. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senestech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Senestech by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 37,165 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Senestech by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 82,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 51,818 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Senestech during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Senestech in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senestech in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 5.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Senestech

SenesTech, Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) is a biotechnology company specializing in non-lethal pest management solutions. The company’s core focus is the development and commercialization of fertility-based control methods for commensal rodents, providing an alternative to traditional rodenticides. By targeting the reproductive cycle of rats, SenesTech aims to reduce rodent populations over time without the use of toxic chemicals, offering a more sustainable approach for pest management professionals.

The company’s flagship product, ContraPest®, is an EPA-registered liquid bait that disrupts rodent reproduction.

