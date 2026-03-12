Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Uber Technologies stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 2/18/2026.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER traded down $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $72.83. The company had a trading volume of 17,026,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,587,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.63 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.85.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

View Our Latest Report on UBER

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $738,000. PeakShares LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $900,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,550,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $126,771,000 after acquiring an additional 280,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.