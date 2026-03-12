Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Trade Desk stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

Trade Desk Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ TTD traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,791,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,376,307. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.37. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $91.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $846.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.56 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Trade Desk by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 50,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,027,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,116,000 after purchasing an additional 109,297 shares during the last quarter. AG Campbell Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Trade Desk from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 102,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $3,131,112.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,255.70. This represents a 98.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real?time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad?tech provider.

