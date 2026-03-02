iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Short Interest Update

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 123,092 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the January 29th total of 81,027 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,771 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 164,771 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IMCG stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.51. The company had a trading volume of 147,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,146. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $84.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monetary Solutions Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 66,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

