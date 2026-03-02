Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Update

Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 105,612 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the January 29th total of 70,658 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,368 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,368 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDCM. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radcom by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 38,284 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Radcom by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Radcom during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Radcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 48.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Radcom in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Radcom in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Radcom Stock Up 2.1%

RDCM stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,189. The stock has a market cap of $190.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.58. Radcom has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.16.

Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.46 million. Radcom had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 16.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radcom will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Radcom

Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM) is a provider of cloud-based service assurance and analytics solutions designed to help communications service providers monitor and optimize the performance of their networks. Its flagship product, RADCOM ACE, delivers real-time visibility into service quality, subscriber experience and network resource utilization across traditional and virtualized architectures. By combining packet-level data collection with advanced analytics and machine-learning algorithms, Radcom enables carriers to detect, troubleshoot and resolve network and service issues before they impact end users.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Radcom has evolved from an early vendor of network testing equipment into a specialist in end-to-end assurance for voice, data, video and next-generation services.

