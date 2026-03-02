Insider Selling: Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Director Sells $3,704,193.92 in Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) Director Ranbir Singh sold 389,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $3,704,193.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, December 12th, Ranbir Singh sold 179,354 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $1,556,792.72.

NASDAQ NVTS traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,638,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,352,082. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 254.71% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 309.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 24.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,376.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company specialized in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits. The company's core mission centers on delivering high-efficiency, high-power-density power solutions that address the needs of modern electronic devices, ranging from fast chargers for consumer electronics to industrial and automotive power systems.

Navitas offers a portfolio of GaNFast power ICs designed to replace traditional silicon-based power components. These products integrate GaN transistors, drivers and protection features into single-chip solutions, enabling faster charging, reduced energy loss and smaller power supply footprints.

