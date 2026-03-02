Giftify (NASDAQ:GIFT) Major Shareholder Communications Int Interactive Sells 17,610 Shares

Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Communications Int Interactive sold 17,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $16,377.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,577,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,316.80. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Giftify Stock Performance

Shares of GIFT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 21,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,917. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Giftify, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Giftify in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIFT. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Giftify by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,234 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Giftify by 280.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Giftify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

About Giftify

Giftify, Inc (NASDAQ: GIFT) is a US-based technology company specializing in digital gift solutions for businesses across retail, hospitality and corporate sectors. The company’s cloud-based platform enables brands and organizations to create, distribute and redeem e-gift cards and e-vouchers through multiple channels, including email, SMS and API integrations. By offering a turnkey solution for branded gifting campaigns, Giftify helps clients drive consumer acquisition, retention and incremental revenue.

Central to Giftify’s offering is a suite of management tools that enable real-time tracking of gift card inventory, performance analytics and customer engagement metrics.

