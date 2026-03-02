Insider Selling: Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Director Sells 101,666 Shares of Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) Director Roger Fradin sold 101,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total value of $25,633,048.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Roger Fradin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 26th, Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of Vertiv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $25,764,451.14.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $257.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,362,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,737,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.97. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $264.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $200.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Vertiv by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

