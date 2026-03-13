Bumble Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 13,709 call options on the company. This is an increase of 414% compared to the average daily volume of 2,668 call options.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. EFG International AG bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bumble from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on Bumble from $3.50 to $3.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bumble from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.41.

Key Bumble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bumble this week:

Bumble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of $429.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.96. Bumble has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $8.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.45 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 22.13% and a negative net margin of 72.74%.Bumble’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bumble will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc operates a technology platform designed to facilitate social and professional connections through its suite of apps, most notably the flagship Bumble dating app. The company’s core premise is to empower users—particularly women—to make the first move, helping to reshape traditional dating dynamics. In addition to its dating function, Bumble offers mode-switching features that allow users to find friends through “Bumble BFF” or pursue professional networking opportunities via “Bumble Bizz.”

Beyond the Bumble app, the company also owns and operates Badoo, a social discovery platform with a substantial global footprint, particularly in Europe and Latin America.

Featured Stories

