Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Dover Corporation $DOV

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,787 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $13,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Dover by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total value of $932,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 72,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,836,407.24. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Girish Juneja sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $346,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,544.94. The trade was a 15.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,497 shares of company stock worth $19,196,277. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $203.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.29. Dover Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.04 and a 12-month high of $237.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Dover had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.52%.The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dover from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $255.00 price objective on Dover in a report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dover from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOV

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover’s activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.