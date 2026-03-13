Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in NiSource, Inc $NI

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 328,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 127,895 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $14,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 1.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 49,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in NiSource by 1.4% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 23,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on NiSource from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $50.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. NiSource, Inc has a one year low of $35.64 and a one year high of $47.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.64.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.99%.The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource, Inc (NYSE: NI) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company’s core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.