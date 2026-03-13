Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 4,166 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,937 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $14,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1,735.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 42,223 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 39,922 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 115,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $24,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.65.

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $227.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.85. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.01 and a 1-year high of $303.80. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.46. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 72.23% and a net margin of 8.78%.The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total transaction of $1,816,244.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,629,633.60. The trade was a 7.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third?party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

