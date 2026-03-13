Whirlpool Corporation $WHR Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,962 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.72% of Whirlpool worth $31,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 206.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 15.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 214,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,995 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of WHR stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.36. Whirlpool Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.33 and a twelve month high of $111.96.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.04%.Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Whirlpool from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $84.43.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

Featured Stories

