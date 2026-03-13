Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 34,615 Shares of Aramark $ARMK

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,615 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $11,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,888,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,926,000 after acquiring an additional 227,301 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,089,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,224,000 after purchasing an additional 595,953 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 64,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark during the third quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Aramark by 53.6% in the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARMK. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $47.00 price target on shares of Aramark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Aramark has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average is $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Aramark’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark’s offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

