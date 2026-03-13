Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. $RARE

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 840,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 720,256 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.87% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $25,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,706.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Late?stage win — Ultragenyx reported positive 36?week Phase 3 results for DTX301 (AAV8 gene therapy) in OTC deficiency showing sustained ammonia reductions and improved metabolic control, a clear clinical proof?point that could support a regulatory filing and a large addressable market for a first?in?class therapy. Article Title

Late?stage win — Ultragenyx reported positive 36?week Phase 3 results for DTX301 (AAV8 gene therapy) in OTC deficiency showing sustained ammonia reductions and improved metabolic control, a clear clinical proof?point that could support a regulatory filing and a large addressable market for a first?in?class therapy. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst action — JPMorgan materially lowered its price target from $120 to $74 but kept an Overweight rating, signalling confidence in the longer?term thesis while trimming upside assumptions; this tempers but does not reverse buy?side optimism. Article Title

Analyst action — JPMorgan materially lowered its price target from $120 to $74 but kept an Overweight rating, signalling confidence in the longer?term thesis while trimming upside assumptions; this tempers but does not reverse buy?side optimism. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities?class action notices — Several law firms (Rosen, Pomerantz, Schall, DJS, Levi & Korsinsky, others) have filed or solicited lead?plaintiff applications alleging securities law violations for purchases between Aug 3, 2023 and Dec 26, 2025; April 6, 2026 is the commonly cited lead?plaintiff deadline. The wave of litigation increases headline risk, potential legal costs, and near?term selling pressure. Article Title

RARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $128.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.76.

In other news, EVP Eric Crombez sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $160,261.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 76,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,662.80. This represents a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $37,209.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 48,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,676. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,858. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

RARE opened at $21.71 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $42.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $207.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.60 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1,024.42% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

