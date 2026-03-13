Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 33,897 Shares of Brunswick Corporation $BC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,897 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.61% of Brunswick worth $25,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 126,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 22.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 147,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 26,552 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 164.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 50,152 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 26.6% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,749,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,879,000 after buying an additional 54,838 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Price Performance

BC opened at $68.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.39. Brunswick Corporation has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently -83.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Brunswick to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 4,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $435,239.78. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 39,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,481.20. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 38,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $3,312,304.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 271,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,472,388.64. This trade represents a 12.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Profile

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

