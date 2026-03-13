Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,675 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $28,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 744,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,147,000 after acquiring an additional 116,138 shares in the last quarter. Nutshell Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,862,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,711,000 after purchasing an additional 597,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $208.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.40.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $155.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $150.17 and a 12-month high of $234.35.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.63. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 38.78%.The firm had revenue of $744.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

Featured Articles

