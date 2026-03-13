Schroder Investment Management Group Has $19.11 Million Holdings in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. $SLNO

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 1,554.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,359 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.52% of Soleno Therapeutics worth $19,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLNO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 97.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Soleno Therapeutics News
Here are the key news stories impacting Soleno Therapeutics this week:
- Neutral Sentiment: Numerous law firms are soliciting lead-plaintiff motions and reminding investors of a May 5, 2026 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status; this concentrates filings and could determine the litigation’s direction but is a procedural development rather than a merits ruling. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO) Investors: May 5, 2026, Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit – Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
- Negative Sentiment: At least one class action alleges Soleno misled investors after reporting disappointing information on DCCR (VYKAT™ XR) related to the drug’s launch; these claims cite launch disruptions and could expose the company to damages and protracted litigation. Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) Faces Securities Class Action Amid Hyperphagia Drug Launch Disruptions — Hagens Berman
- Negative Sentiment: Some filings and alerts include serious allegations about clinical-trial integrity (claims of “sham” trials and misrepresentations about safety/efficacy). If proven, such allegations increase regulatory scrutiny and settlement/defense costs. SLNO Lawsuit Alleges Allegedly Conducting Sham Clinical Trials – SueWallSt
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms (Rosen, Robbins, Faruqi, Levi & Korsinsky, Bronstein Gewirtz, and others) have announced investigations or cases covering the same March 26–Nov 4, 2025 class period, signaling broad coordinated investor litigation risk and likely continued headline-driven volatility and elevated trading volume. Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) Faces Securities Class Action Amid Hyperphagia Drug Launch Disruptions – GlobeNewswire
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Soleno Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9%
Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $90.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 159.75 and a beta of -3.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.80.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.55 million. Research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Soleno Therapeutics
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare and orphan diseases. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Soleno leverages a precision medicine approach to identify and advance small?molecule treatments that address underlying genetic and metabolic dysfunctions. The company’s scientific strategy centers on repurposing and reformulating existing compounds to maximize therapeutic benefit in underserved patient populations.
The company’s lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled release (DCCR), is being investigated for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), a complex neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by insatiable appetite, hormonal imbalances and behavioral challenges.
