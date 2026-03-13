Schroder Investment Management Group Has $19.11 Million Holdings in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. $SLNO

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 1,554.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,359 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.52% of Soleno Therapeutics worth $19,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLNO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 97.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLNO. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $107.00 price objective on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Wolfe Research set a $60.00 target price on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.85.

Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $90.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 159.75 and a beta of -3.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.55 million. Research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare and orphan diseases. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Soleno leverages a precision medicine approach to identify and advance small?molecule treatments that address underlying genetic and metabolic dysfunctions. The company’s scientific strategy centers on repurposing and reformulating existing compounds to maximize therapeutic benefit in underserved patient populations.

The company’s lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled release (DCCR), is being investigated for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), a complex neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by insatiable appetite, hormonal imbalances and behavioral challenges.

