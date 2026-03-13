Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,143 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 250.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 14.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $156.74 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $180.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -412.48, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.72.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $211,981.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 230,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,057,469.29. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 376,731 shares in the company, valued at $67,811,580. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,788 shares of company stock worth $45,575,889. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bloom Energy to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $143.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.87.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

