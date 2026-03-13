Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) CTO Sells $233,700.00 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CTO Souvik Das sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $233,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 197,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,974.84. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Souvik Das also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

On Wednesday, February 18th, Souvik Das sold 88,848 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $2,082,597.12.

On Monday, February 9th, Souvik Das sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $238,900.00.

On Thursday, January 8th, Souvik Das sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $240,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Souvik Das sold 5,273 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $126,973.84.

On Thursday, January 1st, Souvik Das sold 41,594 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,999.46.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CWAN opened at $23.17 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -165.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWAN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Clearwater Analytics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Warburg Research set a $24.55 price target on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.55 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.55 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Clearwater Analytics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 627.5% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 278.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.