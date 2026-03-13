Swiss National Bank Has $51.75 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of United Therapeutics worth $51,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.42, for a total value of $978,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,281.60. This trade represents a 19.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.54, for a total value of $5,125,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,140.20. This represents a 98.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 338,947 shares of company stock worth $165,516,573 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $532.82 on Friday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $266.98 and a 12 month high of $548.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.53.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.80 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.94% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $587.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.09.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

