Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. $PAC Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico worth $26,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 65.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in the first quarter valued at about $16,136,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the first quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAC shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of PAC stock opened at $227.58 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $168.62 and a 1 year high of $300.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($1.11). Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC), commonly known as GAP, is a leading airport operator in Mexico. Established in 1998 as part of the federal government’s airport privatization program, GAP holds long?term concession agreements—typically 50 years—to manage, develop and operate airports under a public–private partnership model. Through these concessions, the company undertakes terminal expansions, runway maintenance and the modernization of navigation and security systems.

The company’s portfolio comprises 12 airports across Mexico’s Pacific and western regions, including major hubs such as Guadalajara, Tijuana, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán, as well as regional facilities in Aguascalientes, Morelia and La Paz.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.