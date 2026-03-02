Insider Selling: Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Director Sells 38,647 Shares of Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,750. The trade was a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $257.68. 5,362,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,737,294. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.02. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $264.86.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,352,000 after acquiring an additional 826,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,661,000 after purchasing an additional 235,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,065,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,723,000 after purchasing an additional 143,821 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,974,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,881,000 after purchasing an additional 121,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $808,701,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRT. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $200.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $200.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.