UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Bought by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 82.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $141,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. North Capital Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $277.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $606.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

