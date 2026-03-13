Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Sells 20,768 Shares of NiCE $NICE

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,639,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,768 shares during the period. NiCE makes up about 1.2% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in NiCE were worth $237,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of NiCE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiCE by 65.3% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of NiCE during the second quarter worth about $65,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of NiCE by 66.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NiCE in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NiCE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NiCE from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $148.00 price target on shares of NiCE in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NiCE in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NiCE from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of NiCE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

NiCE Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $118.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.96 and a 200 day moving average of $122.56. NiCE has a 52 week low of $94.65 and a 52 week high of $180.61.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The technology company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.01. NiCE had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $786.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. NiCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.050 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.550 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NiCE will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

NiCE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 19th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NiCE Profile

(Free Report)

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.