Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54,600 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 58,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 864,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,948,000 after acquiring an additional 38,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,860,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,094,000 after purchasing an additional 83,966 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Trending Headlines about Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $26.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.