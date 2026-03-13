Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Purchases 6,500 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aviso Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

RSP stock opened at $193.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $205.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

