Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Position in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 113.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,984,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115,800 shares during the period. Barrick Mining comprises 1.5% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $130,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in B. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Mining during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Barrick Mining to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Barrick Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Barrick Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Barrick Mining Price Performance

B opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $54.69.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 29.45%.The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Barrick Mining Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto?headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large?scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

