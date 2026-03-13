Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,388 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $281,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $262.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.91.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $242.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $584.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $141.50 and a 12-month high of $251.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. The trade was a 45.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

