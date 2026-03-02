Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 4173665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAFN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hafnia in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Hafnia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hafnia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Hafnia had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 35.54%.The firm had revenue of $592.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.64 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. This is an increase from Hafnia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.1%. Hafnia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hafnia by 53.9% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hafnia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hafnia by 504.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hafnia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hafnia during the second quarter worth $50,000.

Hafnia is a global shipping company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HAFN. The firm specializes in the marine transportation of refined petroleum products, providing safe and reliable shipping solutions across key global trade lanes. Its core operations focus on the carriage of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other clean petroleum products, catering to the needs of oil majors, trading houses and independent refiners.

The company operates a modern fleet of double-hulled product tankers, managed to comply with stringent safety and environmental standards.

