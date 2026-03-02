Short Interest in Next Frontier Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ) Expands By 55.2%

Next Frontier Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 914 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the January 29th total of 589 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,895 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,895 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Next Frontier Internet ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Next Frontier Internet ETF stock. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Next Frontier Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Miller Global Investments LLC owned 1.51% of Next Frontier Internet ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Next Frontier Internet ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMQQ traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,267. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29. Next Frontier Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $23.81 million, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Next Frontier Internet ETF Announces Dividend

About Next Frontier Internet ETF

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0846 per share. This represents a yield of 61.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

The FMQQ Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (FMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FMQQ index. The fund is a passively managed fund that invests in internet and e-commerce companies from emerging and frontier markets. FMQQ was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by FMQQ.

