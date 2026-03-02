Eventide High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:ELCV) Short Interest Update

Eventide High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:ELCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 35,722 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the January 29th total of 22,642 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,053 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 46,053 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Eventide High Dividend ETF Price Performance

ELCV stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.92. 23,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,787. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11. Eventide High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Eventide High Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1839 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Eventide High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eventide High Dividend ETF

About Eventide High Dividend ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELCV. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eventide High Dividend ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eventide High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eventide High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,224,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Eventide High Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 538,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,411,000 after acquiring an additional 28,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC bought a new position in shares of Eventide High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $303,000.

The Eventide High Dividend ETF (ELCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying US stocks, selected through fundamental research and values-based principles. The fund seeks income, income growth, and long-term capital appreciation. ELCV was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by Eventide.

