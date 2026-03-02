Eventide High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:ELCV) Short Interest Update

Eventide High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:ELCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 35,722 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the January 29th total of 22,642 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,053 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 46,053 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
ELCV stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.92. 23,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,787. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11. Eventide High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.11.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1839 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Eventide High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th.
The Eventide High Dividend ETF (ELCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying US stocks, selected through fundamental research and values-based principles. The fund seeks income, income growth, and long-term capital appreciation. ELCV was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by Eventide.
