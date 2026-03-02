Short Interest in Hf Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Rises By 33.6%

Hf Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,585,854 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the January 29th total of 1,187,013 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,507 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,507 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hf Foods Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of HFFG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.01. 248,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,656. Hf Foods Group has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $106.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hf Foods Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,160,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hf Foods Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hf Foods Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hf Foods Group by 9,703.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 349,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 346,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hf Foods Group in the fourth quarter worth $456,000. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Foods Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports and distributes a variety of ethnic and specialty food products primarily for retail and foodservice customers in the United States. The company focuses on value?added fresh and frozen offerings that cater to growing consumer interest in Hispanic and other global cuisines. Its vertically integrated operations include in?house manufacturing, procurement of specialty ingredients, and third?party distribution partnerships.

The company’s product portfolio spans a broad range of categories, including fresh and frozen tamales, enchiladas, empanadas, tortillas and quesadillas, as well as shelf?stable salsas, sauces, dips, spreads and snack items.

