Short Interest in NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE) Expands By 32.1%

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,478,529 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the January 29th total of 2,633,710 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,148,884 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NASDAQ:NICE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.38. 438,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.04 and its 200-day moving average is $123.19. NiCE has a 12-month low of $94.65 and a 12-month high of $180.61.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The technology company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $786.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.95 million. NiCE had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.26%. NiCE’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. NiCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.050 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.550 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NiCE will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiCE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 19th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NICE. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of NiCE in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on NiCE from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NiCE in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of NiCE in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of NiCE in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NiCE in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NiCE by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,430,000 after buying an additional 103,342 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in NiCE in the 1st quarter worth about $892,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in NiCE by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NiCE by 39.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,335,000 after acquiring an additional 32,255 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

