Short Interest in Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:IVES) Grows By 33.8%

Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:IVES – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 198,161 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the January 29th total of 148,086 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 882,292 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF Stock Up 0.4%

IVES stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,687. Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF by 1,989.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 130,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 35,097 shares during the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF by 1,277.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 141,519 shares during the last quarter.

Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF Company Profile

The Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF (IVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of global equities related to cloud technology companies. IVES was launched on Mar 8, 2016 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

