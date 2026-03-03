Promising Space Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 1st

GE Aerospace, FTAI Aviation, AST SpaceMobile, RTX, and Rocket Lab are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are publicly traded companies whose primary business involves space-related activities—launch services, satellite manufacturing and operations, ground systems, space-based communications and Earth observation, space tourism, or other technologies and services for in?space infrastructure. Investors use the label to group pure?play space firms and aerospace/defense companies with space divisions, often accepting higher volatility and long time horizons for potential long?term growth tied to commercial and government space spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

FTAI Aviation (FTAI)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

